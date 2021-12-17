Warming centers to open in Sacramento this weekend as overnight temperatures drop

With colder overnight temperatures to come this weekend, Sacramento County will open two warming center locations over the weekend for the unhoused population.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In preparation for the forecasted low overnight temperatures, Sacramento County is planning to open two warming centers for people who need a warm place to stay.

The Sacramento County warming centers will be open from 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

The centers are at:

Creekside Adult School: 2641 Kent Drive, Sacramento

DHA Annex: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento

In response to the recent statewide mask mandate, facial coverings will be required and provided to all visitors.

The warming centers will be providing snacks, water, cots for sleeping, and a safe place for unhoused people to reside during these colder temperatures. Pets are welcome on-site, but must remain on a leash or in a carrier.

In addition to the Sacramento County-operated warming centers, there are also several other locations throughout the county.

Dec. 17-18

Sacramento City Hall: 915 I Street, Sacramento (8:00 pm – 8:00 am)

Hagginwood Community Center: 3217 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento (8:00 pm – 8:00 am)

Dec. 17-19

United Methodist Church: 8986 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove (8:00 pm – 6:00 am)

Union Gospel Mission: 400 Bannon Street, Sacramento (10:00 pm – 5:00 am)

For more information about warming center locations, dates or times, please call 2-1-1.

