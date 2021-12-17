x
Sacramento

Warming centers to open in Sacramento this weekend as overnight temperatures drop

With colder overnight temperatures to come this weekend, Sacramento County will open two warming center locations over the weekend for the unhoused population.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In preparation for the forecasted low overnight temperatures, Sacramento County is planning to open two warming centers for people who need a warm place to stay. 

The Sacramento County warming centers will be open from 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. 

The centers are at:

In response to the recent statewide mask mandate, facial coverings will be required and provided to all visitors. 

The warming centers will be providing snacks, water, cots for sleeping, and a safe place for unhoused people to reside during these colder temperatures. Pets are welcome on-site, but must remain on a leash or in a carrier.

In addition to the Sacramento County-operated warming centers, there are also several other locations throughout the county.

Dec. 17-18

Dec. 17-19

For more information about warming center locations, dates or times, please call 2-1-1. 

