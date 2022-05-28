Voting centers open in Sacramento County | Where to cast your ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voting centers at 18 locations have now been opened by the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections, 10 days ahead of California's June 7 primary election.
At the centers, Sacramento County residents can register to vote, request a replacement ballot and vote in-person.
Election officials have also opened drop box locations where Sacramento County voters can drop off their completed vote by mail ballot.
Sacramento County voters can mail in their vote by mail ballots using the pink, postage-paid envelope that was sent to voters with their ballot.
All vote by mail ballots in Sacramento County must be postmarked on or before June 7 and the county must receive the ballot before 5 p.m. on June 14, election officials say.
Sacramento County is slated to open more voting centers on June 4. The Department of Voter Registration and Elections has posted the locations of all voting centers and vote by mail drop boxes on their website.
Voting centers open starting May 28:
Citrus Heights
- Citrus Heights Community Center
6300 Fountain Square Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Elk Grove
- California Northstate University
9700 W Taron Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- The Center at District56
8230 Civic Center Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fair Oaks
- Faith Lutheran Church
4000 San Juan Ave
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Folsom
- Folsom Lake College
10 College Pkwy (Use Parking Lot A)
Folsom, CA 95630
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Galt
- Littleton Community Center
410 Civic Dr
Galt, CA 95632
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
North Highlands
- Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church
4151 Don Julio Blvd
North Highlands, CA 95660
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
- Koreana Plaza
10947 Olson Dr, Suite 401
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95814
- California Museum
1020 O St
Sacramento, CA 95814
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95817
- Oak Park Community Center
3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95817
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95821
- Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
4641 Marconi Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95822
- Department of Human Assistance – Florin
2450 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95822
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95823
- St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
7595 Center Pkwy (Enter from Tangerine Ave)
Sacramento, CA 95823
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95825
- Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center
2201 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95826
- Unity of Sacramento Church
9249 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95826
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95828
- Florin Rebekah Hall
8360 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA 95828
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95834
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)
Sacramento, CA 95834
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento – 95838
- Greater Sacramento Urban League
3725 Marysville Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95838
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Map of voting centers and drop boxes:
