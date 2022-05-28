Voting centers open in Sacramento County | Where to cast your ballot

With 10 days left until the primary election, some voting centers and vote by mail drop box locations in Sacramento County have already opened.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voting centers at 18 locations have now been opened by the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections, 10 days ahead of California's June 7 primary election.

At the centers, Sacramento County residents can register to vote, request a replacement ballot and vote in-person.

Election officials have also opened drop box locations where Sacramento County voters can drop off their completed vote by mail ballot.

Sacramento County voters can mail in their vote by mail ballots using the pink, postage-paid envelope that was sent to voters with their ballot.

All vote by mail ballots in Sacramento County must be postmarked on or before June 7 and the county must receive the ballot before 5 p.m. on June 14, election officials say.

Sacramento County is slated to open more voting centers on June 4. The Department of Voter Registration and Elections has posted the locations of all voting centers and vote by mail drop boxes on their website.

Voting centers open starting May 28:

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Community Center

6300 Fountain Square Dr

Citrus Heights, CA 95621

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

California Northstate University

9700 W Taron Dr

Elk Grove, CA 95757

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Center at District56

8230 Civic Center Dr

Elk Grove, CA 95757

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fair Oaks

Faith Lutheran Church

4000 San Juan Ave

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Folsom

Folsom Lake College

10 College Pkwy (Use Parking Lot A)

Folsom, CA 95630

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Galt

Littleton Community Center

410 Civic Dr

Galt, CA 95632

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

North Highlands

Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church

4151 Don Julio Blvd

North Highlands, CA 95660

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

Koreana Plaza

10947 Olson Dr, Suite 401

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95814

California Museum

1020 O St

Sacramento, CA 95814

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95817

Oak Park Community Center

3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95817

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95821

Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer

4641 Marconi Ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95822

Department of Human Assistance – Florin

2450 Florin Rd

Sacramento, CA 95822

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95823

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

7595 Center Pkwy (Enter from Tangerine Ave)

Sacramento, CA 95823

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95825

Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center

2201 Cottage Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95826

Unity of Sacramento Church

9249 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95826

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95828

Florin Rebekah Hall

8360 Florin Rd

Sacramento, CA 95828

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95834

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)

4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3 (Enter from Natomas Crossing Dr)

Sacramento, CA 95834

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento – 95838

Greater Sacramento Urban League

3725 Marysville Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95838

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Map of voting centers and drop boxes: