Guns, cash & 15 EDD debit cards | Sacramento couple received $550,000 in EDD funds, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man and woman have been arrested after officers discovered 15 Employment Development Department (EDD) debit cards with various names on them and a red notebook with even more account information inside, Sacramento officials say.

According to a press release from Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, 25-year-old James Smith and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Chyna Hill were served a search warrant at an apartment on Quay Court on January 14.

During the investigation, officers say they found several illegally possessed assault weapons with extended magazines, handguns, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Officers also say they discovered 15 EDD debit cards with different names on them and a red notebook. According to investigators, inside the notebook was a list of 55 different individual profiles with names, birthdates, social security numbers, usernames and passwords associated with EDD accounts.

Officers say an examination of the accounts reveals that Hill and Smith had received more than $550,000 in fraudulent EDD claims.

Hill and Smith were arrested by the Sacramento Police Department's SWAT team Friday. According to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office, they face two counts of being in possession of assault weapons, 23 counts of unemployment insurance fraud, 13 counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possessing identifying information with the intent to defraud more than 10 people.

Smith also faces charges of possessing firearms as a felon and possessing ammunition as a felon. Police say he is a validated gang member and has a prior strike conviction for residential burglary.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances of this arrest, as shocking as they might be, do not represent an outlier in EDD fraud investigations. Law enforcement personnel are frequently discovering EDD fraud associated with violent criminal activity as well as drugs and weapons offenses. In some cases, it is clear that the EDD fraud is providing a direct catalyst for the violence or funding the means to carry it out,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

