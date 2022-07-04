An East Sacramento couple is the host of a new HGTV show

The show, featuring seven different homes around the Sacramento area, blends two homeowners' styles together into one cohesive design.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new HGTV show set in Sacramento, Mash-Up Our Home, features Sacramento couple Christina Valencia and Kele Dobrinski.

The Land Park couple specializes in remodeling houses with owners who have drastically different styles.

In their new show, "the married design team combines these diverse styles to create an ideal 'mash-up design' dream home that caters to the homeowners’ unique tastes."

The couple's very-own home renovation is the inspiration behind their Sacramento-based design shop at the center of the new HGTV series.

Prior to opening their design studio, the couple bought a 1930's home in Land Park that needed to be renovated.

"It was a Spanish-style home, so we wanted to bring a little bit more of a modern feeling into it," Kele Dobrinski, the co-host of Mash-Up Our Home, told ABC10. "We spent the next eight months gutting the home and renovating it before moving in."

Following their own renovation, in 2018, Valencia and Dobrinski turned their lifelong passion for designing spaces into a design, marketing and development studio known as Colossus Manufacturing.

Valencia says a producer from High Noon, the same company that brought HGTV's Fixer Upper to life, reached out to them after seeing a tile project they did on a rundown Lake Tahoe cabin.

"One thing led to another and about two years later, HGTV went ahead and went forward with the series," Valencia told ABC10. "We then, with the help of producers, talked to a lot of different homeowners interested in being on the show."

After seven home remodels, 14 widely opposing styles and seven months of filming, "Mash-Up Our Home" finally premiered on March 12, 2022.

The show features seven completely different homes around the Sacramento area in seven hour-long episodes.

"We were able to work with and feature local businesses such as plant shops, CNC shops, ceramists, furniture makers and beyond in each episode," Valencia said. "We're excited to have this show shed a nice light on Sacramento."

According to the city of Sacramento film office, HGTV's Mash-Up Our Home had a large impact on Sacramento's economy.

"We are excited that HGTV's Mash-Up Our Home decided to film here in Sacramento," Jennifer West, a film commissioner for the city of Sacramento, said. "The film office estimates that HGTV's Mash-Up Our Home had an economic impact of $875,000 since filming began in April 2021."

Viewers can watch "Mash-Up Our Home" on HGTV every Saturday evening at 9 p.m. PST.

