Sacramento area wraps up December 2021 with COVID-19 case spike

According to Sacramento County's COVID-19 dashboard, several of the last few days of 2021 saw more than 1,000 cases reported per day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Public Health reported its highest number of identified COVID-19 infections in a single day, not once, twice nor three times — but four times over in the final days of 2021.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, the days of Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30 saw reported positive cases at 1,375; 1,633; 1,815 and 1,871 respectively.

The county's previous single-day record was on Dec. 14, 2020, with 1,267 reported cases.

Separate from a 7-day case rate average, single-day case reports account for the number of positive infections identified only on that day.

Sacramento County isn't the only area seeing a spike in reported cases. Yuba-Sutter and Yolo County have also reported case surges on their COVID-19 dashboards.

The spread of new coronavirus variants like delta and omicron, along with Sacramento area children going back to in-person learning, sparked long lines for COVID-19 testing recently.

COVID-19 Pfizer boosters have also been extended to children as young as 12 to combat the continuing surge of omicron infections.