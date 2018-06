Cracker Barrel fans will have to wait a little longer for their biscuits and gravy.

The Tennessee-based chain officially broke ground in October 2017, with a targeted opening day of May 2018.

The new 10,000 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1000 Howe Avenue and should seat as many 180 guests at a time.

However, due to "weather-related construction" that opening has been pushed back to sometime in mid-August.

An official date will be announced later this year.

