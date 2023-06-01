Death toll in Sacramento crash rises to 3, including 2 children, with 8 others hurt

Police said one adult died at the scene while a 3-year-old and 7-year-old died overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two children and an adult are dead following a multi-casualty crash in north Sacramento.

The adult died at the scene of the crash while police said a three-year-old and seven-year-old died overnight. Eight other people were hurt.

According to Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along the 900 block of San Juan Road, near Northgate Boulevard, around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night.

It's not clear what led up to the crash or how many of the total 11 people involved in the crash were in the car. Of the 11 people, police said two of them were adults and nine were children between the ages of three and eight years old.

Of the surviving crash victims, police said they remain in conditions ranging from serious to critical.

"I understand that everybody many questions about what happened here tonight. We have those same questions. Our hearts are with the families and the friends of everybody that's associated with this horribly tragic incident moving forward," said Sgt. Zach Eaton Wednesday night.

According to police, the initial call officer responded to was for a car that had crashed into a tree, but Sgt. Eaton noted that information could change as the investigation continues.

WATCH ALSO: