Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!

Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.

With authentic sounds, sights and tastes of Louisiana, it's an event for all ages and all tastes!

This year, there will be over 35 local and national food vendors, consisting of crawfish, catfish, crab, alligator, frog legs, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, sausages and hot dogs, wings, garlic noodles, beignets, desserts and so much more.

Expect music from 18 different bands specializing in blues, brass, Zydeco, funk, and more. There will also be an entertainment tent and a dance stage for cooking demos, Zydeco dance lessons, a crawfish kid’s zone and two marketplaces filled with local artisans and vendors.

For the first time ever, there will be a Big Brass Band Showdown where the loudest band with the loudest crowd wins a trophy. There's also a car show, a catch and release fish pond for kids, and crawfish races.

"Bring a lawn chair and an empty ice chest because you're not going to be able to eat all the food," Louisiana Sue, the festival organizer, said. "We'll put ice on it for you, that way you get to take a little bit of this festival home and eat it because you can't buy any of this food at a drive-through!"

Louisiana Sue came from New Orleans to Sacramento in the 1980s and discovered the Louisiana red crawfish from the rice fields of Northern California, specifically from a rice grower in Yuba City.

Now, Sue is devoted to bringing the flavors of the south to the Sacramento area and is determined to keep Zydeco, Cajun and New Orleans-style jazz music alive.

"We have great food, specialty drinks, excellent entertainment, and a great atmosphere," Sue said.

The Crawfish and Catfish Festival is on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Southside Park. For more information, visit their website HERE.