Sacramento-born Crystal Creamery celebrates 120 years in business

Creamery staff handed out free ice cream on the steps of the state capitol to celebrate the milestone.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It’s rare for a business to be around for a century, let alone 120 years. But that’s exactly the milestone Sacramento-born Crystal Creamery passed on Thursday -- and creamery employees gave out free ice cream to celebrate.

“We’re celebrating 120 years but now we’re looking forward to celebrating another 120 years in California,” said Brian Carden, senior director of sales and marketing for Crystal Creamery.

The creamery brought its old-fashioned 1920 ice cream delivery truck to the steps of the Capitol for the occasion.

Employees spent the day handing out scoops of ice cream, primarily their new “Birthday Cake” flavor, to hungry passersby. One of those passersby was Sheehuavah Moua, who was visiting from Chicago with his baby.

“It was very good. I understand why it’s been around for 120 years. The flavor’s there, the texture’s there,” Moua said.

Crystal Creamery proudly claims to be the oldest dairy and the largest privately owned dairy in California. For many, including Carden, Crystal conjures feelings of nostalgia.

“I remember at my grandmother’s house seeing Crystal ice cream and Crystal milk in the refrigerator and freezer. And so I’ve known it for a long long time,” Carden explained.

Crystal Creamery was also presented with a framed California Senate Resolution Thursday, honoring and recognizing them for their 120 years as an institution and cultural staple in the state.

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10