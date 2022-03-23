‘A Light in the Dark’ | Sacramento dance company spotlights homelessness

The Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre has a new performance, showing this weekend, aimed at raising awareness about the unhoused community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fostering compassion and understanding for the unhoused community. That’s the goal of a new dance performance happening this weekend.

This is the same dance company that teamed up back in November with Sacramento chef Patrick Mulvaney to draw attention to the mental health crisis within the restaurant and service industry.

Now, these dancers are using their art to raise awareness about homelessness.

“There will be moments where you will definitely, it’ll tug at your heartstrings," Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya, Artistic Director of SCDT, said. "I like to make sure that we feel. I think change happens when we feel.”

Laine Himmelmann, Chief Development Officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, got a preview of the show and said it's powerful.

“The stories that are weaved throughout the dance are so moving and incredible," Himmelmann said. "And all ending with that moment of hope, which is what both Saint John’s and Habitat for Humanity provide to those that we serve.”

‘A Light in the Dark’ is playing this Saturday and Sunday March 26 and 27, at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre. Both performances start at 6:30 p.m. Ticket information is HERE. All profits will be split between Habitat for Humanity and Saint John’s.

