One person killed in crash involving a dump truck and a sedan in Sacramento

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near Florin and Power Inn Roads.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has died in a crash involving a dump truck and a Volkswagen sedan in Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

Officials says multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash, including the person who eventually died.

"Our hearts are heavy to confirm one of the patients lost their life in the vehicle accident," said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District in a tweet. " Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends after this tragic incident."

Metro Fire is onscene of a vehicle accident involving a dump truck and a sedan. 2 patients transported to a local hospital. 1 patient in critical condition, 1 patient with minor to moderate injuries. CHP onscene investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/qFEvazZBAI — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 14, 2022

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.