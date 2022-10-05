One person killed in crash involving a dump truck and a sedan in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has died in a crash involving a dump truck and a Volkswagen sedan in Sacramento Saturday afternoon.
According to a representative with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near Florin and Power Inn Roads.
Officials says multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash, including the person who eventually died.
"Our hearts are heavy to confirm one of the patients lost their life in the vehicle accident," said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District in a tweet. " Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends after this tragic incident."
California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.