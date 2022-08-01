1 person dead, 2 injured in crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person died and two people were injured in a crash on Monday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The crash happened near Marconi Avenue on Connie Drive. The two people who were taken to a local hospital had "critical injuries" according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
According to California Highway Patrol, a car was driving on westbound Business Interstate 80 when the driver crashed and rolled through fencing, landing in the middle of Connie Drive. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
