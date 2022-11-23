x
Sacramento

Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Wednesday morning, according to CHP reports.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street.

A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead of them slowed down and swerved to the right. A person was running across the lanes and the driver also slowed down and swerved, but ended up hitting the person. The pedestrian died at the scene. 

They have not been identified, but CHP said they appeared to be unhoused. The crash is under investigation. 

