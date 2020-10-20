One person killed in fire at former Sacramento restaurant

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a deadly two-alarm fire in Sacramento at the site of a former restaurant.
The fire started just after midnight on Tuesday in the 3000 Block of L St., near Alhambra Blvd. The fire heavily damaged the building that was once Mayflower Chinese Cuisine.
Flames were shooting through the roof at one point, but firefighters managed to get the fire under control and keep it from spreading to the back of the building or neighboring structures.
Firefighters found one person inside the building and pulled them out. Sacramento Fire said that person has since died from their injuries.
The building was once home to a restaurant but now appeared to be vacant.