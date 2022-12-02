x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino

The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people were shot and one of those people has died.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 16th Street at Capitol Casino. According to the police, one person has been taken into custody.

The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people were shot and one of those people died. The other person who was shot was taken to a local hospital. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Lake of sewage at Arden Arcade apartment complex raises concerns among residents

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out