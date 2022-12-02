Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting near Capitol Casino

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a shooting Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of North 16th Street at Capitol Casino. According to the police, one person has been taken into custody.
The Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 that two people were shot and one of those people died. The other person who was shot was taken to a local hospital. There is no update on their condition at this time.
Police are investigating the shooting.
Watch more on ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9