Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard. A man was killed in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and some roads in the area will be closed as the shooting is investigated.

Watch more on ABC10