Sacramento Police investigating deadly shooting in Upper Land Park

Police responded to reports of shot fired on Seavey Circle around 11 p.m. on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Upper Land Park neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene on Seavey Circle around 11 p.m. on Monday night for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found one person had been shot and killed.

Police were still on the scene seven hours later as a homicide investigation team worked to collect evidence.

The shooting happened in the middle of a housing complex that is home to hundreds of people.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.