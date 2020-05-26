Sacramento deputies investigating murder-suicide at Eskaton retirement home

Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding said a man shot and killed a woman who lived at the retirement community, then turned the gun on himself.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday at a retirement community in Gold River.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Eskaton Lodge Gold River on the 11300 block of Coloma Road. Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding said a man shot and killed a woman who lived at the retirement community, then turned the gun on himself.

Deputies found the man in the courtyard of the community. It's unclear if he was a resident at the community.

Deterding would not confirm if the two people had a relationship.

The Gold River facility has been closed to visitors for months as officials try to stop any spread of the coronavirus within the community. At least one resident at the facility died from complications in April.

