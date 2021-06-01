Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies search for missing man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, Eric Smith is listed as a missing person. The sheriff's office tweeted that Smith was last seen around midnight Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the area of Connecticut and Rhode Island Drives in Carmichael.
"Plz RT!" the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
Smith is described as a white man. He stands 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. The tweet from deputies also included a picture of Smith.
If you have seen Smith, or know where he may be, call 9-1-1 immediately.
