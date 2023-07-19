Dog dies after being shot by Sacramento County deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A dog was killed by a Sacramento County deputy Wednesday night.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Jeanine Drive in Sacramento for a family disturbance around 9:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a large dog charged at a deputy when the caller opened the door and that the dog was shot one time. Officials said the deputy opened fire due to fearing for his safety.
The dog ultimately died.
No other people were hurt during the incident.
