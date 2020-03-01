SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you need a date night, want to dine with friends or want to treat yourself to good food, Dine Downtown Restaurant Week starts in a week, and provides a good meal for a reasonable price.

For the 15th year, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership is putting on Dine Downtown with 32 participating restaurants starting Jan. 10.

This year the price of the three-course meal went up by $5. Emilie Cameron, a spokesperson for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, said the increase in price was due to the rising cost of doing business in California and feedback from restaurants.

Cameron said while they want the meal to be affordable, they also want to allow for restaurants to provide the quality pre-fixe dinner they have for the restaurant week.

"We want to make sure we are finding that balance for the consumer," Cameron said.

She said that they do not plan to increase the cost of Dine Downtown meals in the coming year.

All of the menus for the week can be found on the Downtown Sacramento Partnership's website. Reservations for 19 of the restaurants can be made on OpenTable.

"Each restaurant curates their own experience with Dine Downtown," Cameron said. "It is a way for people to explore new restaurants downtown."

This year, six restaurants are new to the Dine Downtown program.

As with years prior, Dine Downtown will be raising money for the Food Literacy Center and Hope Cooperative. In 2019, the charities received over $16,000 to help their causes of housing the homeless and educating youth in Sacramento.

List of Dine Downtown restaurants:

