SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since Sacramento County implemented the “stay at home” order, many businesses deemed non-essential were advised to close their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One of those businesses, the West Wind Drive-In, shut down their business operations completely. However, after being closed for a week, they decided to open back up for business on Saturday night under some very strict guidelines.

There were three main rule changes:

People must stay in their cars at all times. One person allowed in the restroom at a time, except with a child. Concessions are closed.

West Wind Drive-in rules

ABC10 Kevin John

Many patrons were anxious to get out of the house on Saturday and partake in a safe outing with their family. Melanie Fisicaro drove all the way from Stockton to attend the drive-in.

“We like movies," said Fisicaro. "We haven’t been able to go to the movies lately. So this was a way to get out of the house and enjoy ourselves.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Fisicaro had no fears of being at the drive-in.

“I figure the amount of contact that we’ll have with people here will be slim to none," Fisicaro explained. "So I figure we should be pretty safe.”

During this time when only “essential businesses” are open to the public, many people are wondering how the drive-in would be considered an essential business in these circumstances. We reached out to the spokesperson for West Wind Drive-Ins, Tony Maniscalco, for a statement, but he never got back to us.

On Sacramento County’s website, they listed every essential business in the county, but movie theatres or drive-ins weren’t listed. In fact, entertainment is considered a non-essential business.

In the meantime, that didn’t stop many people from showing up to this drive-in on Saturday night.

“This is a good way to interact and still maintain our six feet apart thing,” stated Fisicaro.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Lodi non-essential businesses staying open during stay-at-home orders

Some Lodi businesses are staying open despite stay-at-home orders for coronavirus prevention in California, saying they believe they are essential.