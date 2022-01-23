Sacramento drive-in to remain open after fire burns snack bar | Watch

A video posted by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire shows dark smoke pouring out of the snack bar. No injuries have been reported.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a fire at Sacramento's drive-in movie theater on Oates Drive Sunday morning.

The fire was being knocked down, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire tweeted around 7:45 a.m.

A video posted by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire shows dark smoke pouring out of the snack bar. The cause of the fire is not known at this time

No injuries have been reported.

The Sacramento drive-in will be staying open for business today, but customers will need to bring their own snacks, which is the same policy the theater had during the height of the pandemic.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire said it was able to save all the projectors, which cost about $150,000 each.

Fire is being knocked down now… no victims or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5wRQ3lDYP8 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 23, 2022

