Free 'Holiday Drone Light Show' by Walmart coming to Sacramento

In a news release, Walmart said they wanted to help families end the year looking up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will be one of a handful of cities playing host to a drone light show from Walmart in December.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. “From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”

Sacramento will be one of only eight communities nationwide to play host to the 1,000 drone show. It is touted as a free and contactless experience that "brings holiday songs to life."

You can expect a light show with classic images of the holidays like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen, and holiday presents, which will all be choreographed to a soundtrack of modern and classic holiday songs.

The show comes to town on Dec. 18 at the Sleep Train Arena.

Visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com for more information and reserve free tickets to watch the show from your car or a seating area by your car. Live broadcasts will also be shown on Walmart's Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok channels on Dec. 5.

