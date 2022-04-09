x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue

Sacramento Metro Fire says Monday's fire near Augustawood Place in South Sacramento damaged two duplexes containing four housing units

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.

They said the barbecue was left alone against a fence.

Sacramento Metro firefighters responded near Augustawood Place and put hose lines in place to prevent continued spread of the fire.

Photos shared by Metro Fire show two partially-charred duplexes, though no injuries were reported.

WATCH MORE: California Heat Wave | Flex Alert hours extended through 10 p.m.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out