Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
They said the barbecue was left alone against a fence.
Sacramento Metro firefighters responded near Augustawood Place and put hose lines in place to prevent continued spread of the fire.
Photos shared by Metro Fire show two partially-charred duplexes, though no injuries were reported.
