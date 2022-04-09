Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue

Sacramento Metro Fire says Monday's fire near Augustawood Place in South Sacramento damaged two duplexes containing four housing units

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.

They said the barbecue was left alone against a fence.

Sacramento Metro firefighters responded near Augustawood Place and put hose lines in place to prevent continued spread of the fire.

Photos shared by Metro Fire show two partially-charred duplexes, though no injuries were reported.