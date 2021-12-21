Sacramento e-gift card program temporarily offering bonus card for free

Through Feb. 15, anyone who buys a card can get a bonus gift card for free.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone looking for a last-minute holiday gift can get a little something extra if they buy a new Shop 916 e-gift card.

The electronic gift card program is a newly launched effort by the City of Sacramento to support shops dealing with impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Shop 916 gift card is such a fun and inspired program, it provides an opportunity for our small businesses to showcase their offerings in a way that doesn’t compete with the big-box retailers,” said R Street Sacramento Partnership Staff Wesley Fagundes. “We hope to see more businesses sign-up in the coming weeks and strongly encourage folks to show support by purchasing a card or two.”

Through Feb. 15, anyone who buys a card can get a bonus gift card for free. The deals are as follows:

Buy a $25 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for free

Buy a $50 gift card and get a $25 bonus gift card for free

Buy a $100 gift card and get a $50 bonus gift card for free

The program is open to any business citywide with 500 or fewer full-time employees. However, this doesn't include home-based businesses, franchises, liquor-only stores and cannabis businesses. Local shops can sign up at www.shop916local.com.

“The Shop 916 e-gift card is a great way to save money and support the retailers that give Sacramento the unique character we all love,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “It’s more important than ever that we rally around our small businesses that have endured so much hardship during the pandemic.”

The bonus gift cards expire Feb. 27 and are limited to five per purchaser. However, the regular gift cards have no expiration date. The cards can be used at any participating business. To find out who is participating, click HERE.

