Here's how you can help keep Sacramento clean this Earth Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This Earth Day the city of Sacramento is encouraging people to do their part in keeping the planet clean with the “Great Sacramento Clean-Up” initiative.

The citywide event will feature nine locations where members of the Sacramento community can volunteer to pick up trash in areas like public parks and waterways.

People of all ages are invited to come participate April 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at one of the following locations:

The following day the city will have its annual Earth Day celebration at Southside Park from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.

Sacramento Regional Transit will also be offering free rides on all public transport the day of the event.

Volunteers are advised to wear sunscreen as well as appropriate clothing for cleaning outside.

Food and water will not be provided and are encouraged to be brought as well.

City staff will be in attendance at each location of the event to answer questions and provide activities and you can visit the city website for more information on how to get involved.

