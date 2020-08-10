Family of slain 9-year-old calls for peace and end of gun violence

The senseless shooting that cut Makaylah's life short has spurred antiviolence and intervention groups with the Black Child Legacy Campaign to take to the streets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family members of a slain nine-year-old are calling for an end to gun violence as it spikes in the city, and community members are joining them in their call to action.

Tears of anguish echoed through Tupelo park in Sacramento County as Makaylah Brent’s grandmother and mother were supported by friends, family and teachers while mourning a sweet nine-year-old taken too soon.

“Auntie loves you so much. I’m going to see you again baby. I’m going to see you again,” said Joanne Fleming, Makaylah's great aunt.

Fleming spoke on behalf of the family and against a culture of gun violence that claimed an innocent life.

“All this retaliation, all it means is somebody else’s mother is going to be standing here. Feeling the way we feeling," Fleming said. "It’s got to stop.”

The senseless shooting that cut Makaylah's life short has spurred antiviolence and intervention groups with the Black Child Legacy Campaign to take to the streets.

Tanya Bean-Garrett lost her son to gun violence in 2016. She said families must be vigilant and direct anyone who is feeling hurt or vengeful away from guns.

“You don’t have to shoot because you’re mad or you’re angry. There are other ways of going about your anger," she said.

Grass roots organizations say wraparound resources are available.

“There’s people out here who care," said Kim Williams of the Black Child Legacy Campaign. "They’re people out here who want to help.”

For Makyalah’s family, they want her memory to be about love.

“Stop this senseless madness. It’s not going to get you anywhere in life, but dead or in prison,” Fleming said.

She hopes Makaylah's legacy will be breaking the cycle of gun violence.

The family is preparing for her funeral early next week. Meanwhile, Black Child Legacy Campaign is planning a Silence the Violence rally tomorrow at the Robertson Community Center.