Sacramento man dies in crash on Highway 50 in El Dorado Hills

CALIFORNIA, USA — A Sacramento man is dead after a crash Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Eric West was identified as the man who died in a crash that happened east of Silva Valley Parkway around 5:30 p.m. West, a 55-year-old, was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition and collided with a 1990 Mallard Motorhome. It is unclear how the crash happened.

Both vehicles overturned. After the crash, a fire spread to the hillside, and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

The driver of the motorhome and a passenger in the Ford Expedition were taken to UC Davis Medical Center. CHP is investigating the crash.

