Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center

The Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will now be able to accommodate 50 more people wishing to escape the cold weather.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced.

The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

City officials made the move to expand the center Sunday citing forecasted low temperatures expected to reach near the freezing point in Sacramento this week.

The center will be able to accommodate 50 people seeking a break from the cold conditions. Walk-ups will be accepted for the spaces but, people will be screened before admittance, city officials said.

In September, the facility was converted into a full-time outreach and engagement center welcoming as many as 50 people experiencing homeless each day.

The center provides water, food, hygiene and connections to services. Those who use the center in its temporary capacity as a weather respire center this week will have access to showers, restrooms and other facilities typically offered to longer-term guests, the city says.

Hours for the temporary weather respite center could be extended depending on weather conditions.

