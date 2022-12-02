Sacramento police investigating 2 different explosions they believe are related

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the bombs used in both cases appear to be homemade and both explosions are believed to be related.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are investigating two explosions in two different areas of Sacramento they believe are related.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the first explosion happened on May 29 in the 6800 block of 14th Avenue. Police say the second explosion happened on Aug. 4 on the 900 block of Seamas Avenue.

According to police, the bombs used in both cases appear to be homemade and both explosions are believed to be related.

Police are asking the community to move away and call 911 if they see a suspicious device.

