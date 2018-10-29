Dozens of people gathered at the Chabad of Sacramento Sunday to remember the victims in the attack on a Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Members of Sacramento’s Jewish community lit 11 candles in memory and honor of the 11 victims who were killed. Faith leaders offered words of encouragement as they read from the Torrah.

“We have to strengthen in goodness and kindness, and prayer, and study,” said Rabbi Mendy Coen. “And not being afraid, not backing down because of these evil people. But being strong and confident.”

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott of the Eastern District of California said that law enforcement would defend their right to practice their religion.

“An attack on a Jew somewhere is an attack on all Jews everywhere" McGregor said. "An attack on anyone is an attack on all of us. And we must stand together in solidarity against this hate and this violence.”

Some members of the Jewish community say this attack is a reminder that hatred still exists.

The Bishop of the Sacramento Diocese condemned the anti-Semitic attack and called on the Catholic community to join in prayer for the Jewish community.

“Women and men gathering for prayer were attacked by the ferocious words and weapons of a perpetrator acting with ruthless animosity,” Jaime Soto said in a press release.

Sacramento’s SALAM Islamic Center expressed their condolences to those effected by the attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Jewish Synagogue.

“We pray for peace, tolerance and work towards eliminating the divisiveness that has gripped these times,” according to a statement on the SALAM Center Facebook page. “To our Jewish brothers and sisters, we stand in solidarity with you and offer our support and love.”

Law enforcement in the Sacramento area heightened security and increased patrols surrounding Jewish schools, centers and places of worship following the attack.

