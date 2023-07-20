Sacramento faith leaders launching donation drive for formerly homeless residents

As residents fill the 134 new permanent supportive housing units at the Capitol Park Hotel, many want to donate to ease their transitions out of homelessness.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As low-income housing nonprofit Mercy Housing prepared to welcome formerly homeless residents to its new 134-home complex, some religious leaders who heard about the project wanted to play a part in helping.

Once a historic hotel turned homeless shelter in downtown Sacramento, the new permanent supportive housing complex will include on-site services from WellSpace Health and Sacramento County.

"They're brothers and sisters who deserve dignity. I think what people have to remember is people don't start on the road to restoration until they're secure and safe," said. Katherine Doyle with the Sisters of Mercy. "That's what prompted the (donation) drive."

She said the Sisters of Mercy helped found the Mercy Housing nonprofit 40 years ago, an era Doyle said marked the start of modern homelessness.

According to an article in the National Library of Medicine, gentrification of inner cities, deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and lack of affordable housing options changed the complexion of homelessness.

A Sisters of Mercy member for 60 years, Doyle said the compassion for others never left her—and that's why she helped launch an upcoming donation drive.

"Moving people from block-to-block or area-to-area is not a solution and just keeps that problem on a new site," she said. " Permanent housing, affordable housing is the solution for the homeless issue."

Doyle said the donations they're seeking for formerly unhoused residents include:

Microwavable dishes, plates, cups and bowls

Salt & pepper shakers

Hygiene products

Drinking glasses

Coffee maker

Mixing bowl

Sauce pans

Can opener

Tea kettle

Utensils

Linens (Extra long twin size sheets, towels, wash cloth, blankets and comforters)

Mercy Housing Vice President of Philanthropy Rick Sprague said they are excited the former Capitol Park Hotel is close to having residents move in.

Developing more permanent supportive housing rather than temporary housing has become more prevalent in the past decade, he said.

"The last probably decade-plus, we have really made it a priority here in California and nationally to develop more supportive housing," Sprague said. "So many people have serious mental health issues, substance abuse issues, the list goes on—it's a very difficult population to serve but we're doing our best."

St. Vincent de Paul Society member Jim Sobolewski said his group will also be gathering donations for the incoming Capitol Park Hotel residents.

The donation drive has become a multi-network effort, he said.

"People call into our group for help on rent, utilities. We work with SMUD, PG&E and landlords to help payments for works who need it," Sobolewski said. "In our parish, we got some spare resources, and I'm sure some of our congregation does as well."

Anyone interested in donating can bring their items to the Sisters of Mercy donation drive Aug. 5, between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. @ 3920 West Land Park Drive, Sacramento.