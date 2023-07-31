Family of 4 displaced after fire spreads to Sacramento home

Crews at the scene told ABC10 a newspaper delivery person reported the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A family of four is displaced after a backyard fire spread to a home on 55th Street in Sacramento on Monday.

The fire spread to the home around 3:20 a.m., according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The family got out of the house before the fire alarms went off, according to the fire department. Crews at the scene told ABC10 a newspaper delivery person reported the fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the fire was spreading to a home next door. The second house had minor damage including a fence being burned, but not much damage inside the home.

No injuries have been reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8