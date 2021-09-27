'My heart in broken' | Sacramento family pleads for help finding missing 16-year-old girl

The last time Tymeah James was seen was at Hiram Johnson High School. When a family member went to pick James up from cheerleading practice, she wasn’t there.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 16-year-old Tymeah James, of Sacramento, went missing on Friday afternoon. While her disappearance was not considered at-risk by the Sacramento Police Department, her family believed the teen's case was not getting enough attention from police and news outlets.

"My nerves are bad. My heart is broken," said Yolanda Holmes, James' mother.

Holme’s said her daughter was last seen at Hiram Johnson High School. When a family member went to pick James up from cheerleading practice, she wasn’t there.

"She’s not with any of her friends that I know of," Holmes explained. "I’ve been to their homes. I've spoke with their mothers. I think they know something, and they’re not saying anything."

In an email to ABC10, a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson wrote “Based on the preliminary investigation, James is not considered at-risk.”

Factors for those who are considered at-risk, according to Sacramento Police, include victims of suspected foul play, persons in need of immediate medical attention, victims of abduction and persons having no pattern of running away.

"She's never ran away before and she's not high risk?," Holmes said. "I don't think so."

She and her family said they wanted more media and police attention on her daughter and her disappearance.

Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth organization, was present for interviews with the family on Monday. Known to advocate for Black Sacramento families experiencing hardship, he said urgency was lacking when it came to missing teens of color compared to those who were white.

"And that to me is the most frustrating thing," Accius explained. "I think we should be learning a lesson from the prior incidence of watching Caucasian women getting the press compared to Black girls and Black women."

A spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 their investigators’ search efforts so far have included speaking with potential witnesses and checking surveillance video. They said initial findings lead them to believe James' case was not considered at-risk.

They also said they take all cases seriously, regardless of background and noted that the investigation is active.

Holmes describes her daughter as a straight-A student who loves to dance. While being a cheerleader at Hiram Johnson High School, James also held a part-time job at Taco Bell.

James is 5'6, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a crop top and jeans. Her hair is long and braided with burgundy and beads.

"Tymeah, you are not in trouble," Holmes said. "I love you. We all love you. We need you to come home or at least call us and say you're safe."

