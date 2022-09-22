'Tips for Isaiah' | Sacramento family searching for son's killer 1 year later

Sacramento police say 20-year-old Isaiah Santos Molina was shot and killed along the 1000 block of Florin Road on Sept. 22, 2021, and his killer is still at large.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family of 20-year-old Isaiah Santos Molina gathered near Florin Road in Sacramento on Thursday, one year after Molina was killed.

Still without answers, the family called on the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the identification of Molina's killer.

"We understand the culture of no snitchin' has taken over our world whether you're in corporate America, and you're at fear of losing your job," said Black Child Legacy member Corey D. Jackson. "You're fearful of somebody retaliating on you for saying something, for supporting your family, your friends. You can be hurt behind that, so we totally understand."

Members from other organizations such as Impact Sac and Sacramento Valley Crimestoppers were also present to encourage community members to help find Molina's killer.

Speakers also released information they say was provided by the police to assist in identifying suspects in the case:

Police say a person was shooting from inside a dark-colored car at the time of Molina's killing. Friends and family are now calling for residents who drove along Florin Road and I-5 on Sept. 22, 2021 around 8:30 p.m. to call Crimestoppers with their tips.

"Whoever that coward (killer) is, I just pray that that person will have some type of courage in his heart, or her heart or their hearts to come forward - to come forward for my nephew, Isaiah Molina, for my sister, my family, friends (and) community," said Gwen Badinga.