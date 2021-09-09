Sacramento's Farm to Fork festival gets ready for return | Need to Know

Thousands of people can expect the four-day event to feature food vendors, music, wine, and more this year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Farm to Fork festival is returning to Sacramento this year after a year away due to COVID-19.

This year's festival features Sacramento's wineries, farmers, food demonstrations, musical acts, and more, according to Visit Sacramento.

The festival will run for four days, but not four consecutive days.

Thursday, Sept. 9

The Legends of Wine takes place on the West Steps of the Capitol from 6 - 9 p.m. This year's tasting event will be dedicated to Darrel Corti and David Berkley, Sacramento's wine stewards.

General admission tickets to the wine tasting start at $65 and can be purchased here. Tickets for the event will guarantee unlimited tastings. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Sunday, Sept.12

Tower Bridge Dinner is sold out. But if you still want to try their food Tower Bridge Dinner To Go program is a second option. A multi-course Tower Dinner spin from local chefs will be created for you to still participate. 100 percent of proceeds go to participating restaurants. Explore menus here.

Dinner will be led by:

Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept.18

The free, two-day street festival returns with music, beer and wine, cooking demonstrations and musical acts. For food and other vendors, only credit cards will be accepted at this event.

Friday, Sept. 17

Tré Burt

White Reaper

Saturday, Sept. 18:

Raelyn Nelson Band

The Record Company

For more information on locations and times of the festival visit here.

