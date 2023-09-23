'10 out of 10': Annual Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival wraps up

People say they’re brought back year by year for the “vibes,” the community coming together and “the food. Definitely the food.”

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another fruitful year is in the books for Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival as the 10th annual event wraps up Saturday.

People say they’re brought back year by year for the “vibes,” the community coming together and “the food. Definitely the food.”

Organizers say a lot has changed since they started the event over a decade ago and it’s putting Sacramento on the culinary map.

“[It’s] definitely a different Sacramento and a heck of a lot more to do,” said Mike Testa, Visit Sacramento CEO. “People are seeing who we are, what this city is producing from a culinary standpoint. The fact that the Michelin guide is in Sacramento. Our restaurant scene is real and it’s being noticed on the outside.”

The festival is a celebration of Northern California’s agricultural roots, allowing attendees to meet the farmers and ranchers who produce their food. It also lets restaurants showcase what they offer and thrive from the added traffic to the city.

Carlos Morales, a food truck owner, says events like this let him use “all the local vegetables, everything from our local farmers and stuff. We’re excited.”

He’s not the only one excited about the event, thousands of people flooded to the streets — event organizers say they estimate a total of 100,000 people to the city.

And how attendees liked the event?

“A ten out of ten. It’s a ten out of ten here,” said festival goer Skyler Harrison.

The event ran from Sept. 7-23.