3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and $4,100.
According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for "mechanical violations" near Northgate Boulevard.
During the traffic stop, officers noticed what they thought was "criminal activity" and used a K-9 officer to sniff for illicit activity.
Officers searched the vehicle and found about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl and $4,100.
The three people in the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of felony possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale. They were booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail.
