SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- They’re just some Hmong guys in Sacramento who make short horror films in their spare time. Steve and Jack Vang are brothers; Jack works with Jimmy Ren doing I.T. for the state of California.

About nine years ago, Jimmy got interested in filmmaking. He knew his co-worker, Jack, liked to draw comics, and thought he might have the right touch for sound and visual effects.

Their first film was short; it didn’t even have a story as such. It was just an action sequence of a man who could block bullets with a briefcase, Jimmy said. It was like “something you would make when you were 13,” he said.

Jimmy tinkered with some special effects, and thought they were OK. Then he handed it over to Jack to play with.

“He blew us away with his (video special effects) work,” Jimmy said.

Their first efforts were crude – even a bit cringey in retrospect. But over the years their skills and production values have improved, as have the number of views on their YouTube channel.

“When we started, we only got about 50 views – 100 if we were lucky,” Jimmy said.

Now, the amateur Sacramento filmmakers garner from tens of thousands of views per film. A recent effort was a submission to a 1-minute film contest, and involves a scary ghoul hanging out in a restroom, with a twist ending we will not spoil.

For nearly a decade, the three have been collaborating on short films, mostly in the horror genre.

They draw on their circle of friends and family for acting, makeup and other tasks, but the three do the bulk of the work themselves, from developing the stories, to writing and polishing the scripts, planning the shoots and then, the long process of editing the resulting video.

They started with minimal equipment and experience, and have expanded on both in the years since.

They do the work because they love it. And although they wouldn’t mind having more time and resources to devote to it, they aren’t looking to go professional. They enjoy the freedom to make their own creative choices without regard for the whims of market forces.

As it is, they must work around work and family responsibilities. But they said they couldn’t imagine life without the creative outlet of their film projects. The three are of Hmong descent, and many of their films are in Hmong with English subtitles.

“Foreign horror films are simply funnier,” according to a blurb about the video.

