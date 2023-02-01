Sacramento Fire sees 35% increase in calls from New Year's Eve 2021

City officials described their efforts to combat the heavy rainstorm hitting Northern California over New Year's Eve weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After downtown Sacramento alone saw strong winds and 2.8 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve, many residents woke up to downed trees and flooded streets.

According to Sacramento officials, nearly 130 utilities workers treaded through the severe weather Saturday and Sunday to clear more than 3,600 storm drains.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” said Public Works director Ryan Moore.

The Sacramento Fire Department saw a spike in calls on Sunday—581 calls in total.

Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade said they saw a 35% increase in call volume compared to 2021’s New Year’s Eve. These calls broke down to:

178 calls for medical aid

137 weather related calls (including water related emergencies)

94 calls for downed power lines

9 fire incidents

8 natural gas leaks

In response to the temporary power outage, crews kept more than 50 water pump stations going with generators as to keep the storm water system from flooding.

Sacramento's 311 call center also revealed they received about 200 calls for tree service by Sunday afternoon.

“We are utilizing all available staff to perform the needed clean-up work. We also are hiring every available contractor to support our efforts,” Moore said.