SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The tradition of honoring the men and women who risked their lives to try to save people on Sept. 11, 2001, continues in Sacramento with a 5K run Sunday, Sept. 8.

Sacramento Metropolitan Firefighter Timothy Beard said the Run to Remember is a way for the community to honor and celebrate the people who served on 9/11 and continue to serve.

"It reminds us how important it is to serve," Beard said.

Beard organizes the 9/11 Memorial Climb where firefighters climb 110 stories to remember the 343 firefighters that died while responding to 1 World Trade Center on 9/11. Fleet Feet helps Beard organize the run and fundraiser.

Kim Parrino, a spokesperson for Fleet Feet in Sacramento, said the run brings together at least 1,000 people annually to run and remember those who served and lost their lives on 9/11.

"It is important to recognize our first responders, whether it is firefighters responding to a fire or police responding to an emergency," Parrino said. "It is a day to be thankful for everyone that is there for us."

Parrino said even if people are not running they are welcome to watch participants run and meet up with them at the finish line for the tribute in the park on Capitol Mall.

Parrino shared that the Sacramento Police Department's graduating class has a group that runs together as a group.

"You'll see them start together and finish together," Parrino said. "It's a very moving day,"

The run costs $15 to $35 to participate and runners can register online.

When:

The race and tribute take place on Sept. 8.

The race-day registration and packet pick-up begin at 7:30 a.m. The children's half-mile fun run begins at 8:40 a.m. The 5K begins at 9:11 a.m.

The tribute begins after the 5K.

Where:

The race starts at Fourth Street and Capitol Mall and loops back towards Capitol Mall for the tribute.

Other ways to help:

Beard said that all proceeds from the run go towards the Sacramento Area Firefighters Widows & Orphans Fund, The Heroes Connection and Team Red, White and Blue.

People who do not want to run but want to donate can do so on the run's website.

