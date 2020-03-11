x
Sacramento Fire crew helps deliver baby of Sac Metro firefighter on response call

"It's not everyday a Sacramento Fire crew helps in delivering a Sac Metro paramedic's baby."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento Fire crew sprung into action when they answered a call that would see them deliver another firefighter's child into the world.

In October, Sacramento Fire Department responded to a call that ended up with them delivering a baby on the spot for a couple.

That couple just happened to consist of a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighter Rylan Smith and his wife. 

"It's not every day a Sacramento Fire crew helps in delivering a Sac Metro paramedic's baby," said Hernandez in a statement posted to Sacramento Fire's Facebook page. 

Together, the crew and couple helped deliver the young baby girl into the world. On Facebook, Sac Metro said it was a "right place at the right time" situation. 

"Nice work, and thank you to the Sacramento Fire Department for the quick delivery!" the fire district said on Facebook.

