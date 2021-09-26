Sacramento Firefighters say person was living within the roadway near Business 80

In images posted to Twitter, the fire department is seen climbing inside and removing a whole mattress that was inside the roadway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said a person was living within the roadway along Eastbound Highway 160.

Firefighters made the discovery after responding to a fire within the Hwy 160 overpass near Business 80 Sunday morning.

According to the fire department, a person had removed an access plate under the bridge and was living within the roadway. A spokesperson for the fire department said these kinds of situation are not that common but are known to occur.

In images posted to Twitter, the fire department is seen climbing inside and removing a whole mattress that was inside the roadway.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Sacramento Fire Department said the fire that brought crews out there was a debris fire, consisting of the person's belongings and trash.

Incident info: At 7:30am firefighters responded to Eastbound Highway 160 near Business 80 for a fire within the overpass. A person had removed an access plate underneath the bridge and was living within the roadway. Observe the mattress being removed from inside. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/lbRhpn6GUa — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 26, 2021

