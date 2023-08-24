'Suspicious in nature' | Fire destroys former seafood wholesale in Sacramento

This isn't the first fire at the former seafood wholesale, a fire broke out at the building in early June.

SACRAMENTO, California — A fire broke out Thursday destroying a former seafood wholesale in Sacramento.

Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 12:45 a.m. The fire was at the former California Shellfish Company Inc. located at the corner of 5th Street and 1st Avenue in the Upper Land Park neighborhood.

"It's definitely suspicious in nature. The building was boarded up and fenced up and there were no utilities, at this time, active in the building," Dave Lauchner with the Sacramento Fire Department said.

This isn't the first fire at the building, a fire broke out at the former seafood wholesale in early June.

Lauchner said the building has extensive fire damage and the fire department will work with the Housing and Dangerous Buildings staff and the owner to get the building demolished.

No one was injured in the fire, but the roof was completely burned. At the fire's peak, about 88 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

People in the area can expect to see and smell smoke throughout the morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

