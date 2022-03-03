A man is in critical condition after being removed from a fire in Sacramento, officials say

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was found at a duplex in the 5200 Block of Gordon Drive Thursday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said one man was removed by firefighters and taken to the hospital following a fire Thursday night.

The fire department posted on Twitter a little after 10:15 p.m. saying crews responded to a single-story duplex near the 5200 Block of Gordon Drive. The tweet goes on to say the man was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

Incident info: 5200 Block of Gordon Dr. Single-story duplex with fire in 1 unit. An adult victim was removed by firefighters from the rear of the building and was transported in critical condition to a hospital. Fire has been extinguished and an investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/cGxdJ8I2VM — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 4, 2022

The fire has been put out and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.