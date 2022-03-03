A man is in critical condition after being removed from a fire in Sacramento, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said one man was removed by firefighters and taken to the hospital following a fire Thursday night.
The fire department posted on Twitter a little after 10:15 p.m. saying crews responded to a single-story duplex near the 5200 Block of Gordon Drive. The tweet goes on to say the man was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.
The fire has been put out and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
