x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

A man is in critical condition after being removed from a fire in Sacramento, officials say

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was found at a duplex in the 5200 Block of Gordon Drive Thursday night.
Credit: Firefighter Montreal - stock.adobe.com
Firefighter gear helmet on a truck

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said one man was removed by firefighters and taken to the hospital following a fire Thursday night.

The fire department posted on Twitter a little after 10:15 p.m. saying crews responded to a single-story duplex near the 5200 Block of Gordon Drive. The tweet goes on to say the man was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

The fire has been put out and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: California Drought: Dry stretch pushes state deeper into drought

In Other News

Arden church shooting reignites debate over the effectiveness of restraining orders