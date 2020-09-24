Sacramento Fire Department introduces innovative fire engine

Clean Cab Apparatus was designed to help reduce exposure to carcinogens.

On Thursday morning, Sacramento fire station #20 introduced a brand new fire engine. It's known as the Clean Cab Apparatus, and it boasts all kinds of innovation.

This fire engine is designed with several features to help reduce exposure to carcinogens. For example, HEPA filters have been installed inside the cab to help reduce harmful particulates. There’s also compartments outside the cab where firefighters can put their gear after completing an assignment. There’s a warm water rinse station where they can perform decontamination of their safety gear. There’s also increased wipeable services in the cab that can be routinely sanitized.

“We worked with the city of Sacramento and the council throughout the budgeting process to develop new engines that support our exposure reduction program that we have in the city of Sacramento," explained Deputy Chief Chris Costamagna. "And this is the biggest piece we have to work with because it’s the most expensive.”

The Sacramento Fire Department is the first department in the region to introduce this new engine.