Sacramento Fire Department contains 2-alarm grass fire along Elverta road

Sacramento Fire Department officials said West Elverta Road between Garden Highway and Earhart drive will be shut down while the area is cleaned.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento area firefighters were able to contain a two-alarm fire near West Elverta road on Friday night.

Sacramento Fire Department officials first reported the fire on Twitter around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Earhart Drive and West Elverta Road. Not too long after the initial tweet, the department said forward progress was stopped by firefighters, who were assisted by Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento County Airport Fire Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Although it was too dark to get an official estimate, the department tweeted the size of the fire was less than 100 acres.

West Elverta Road between Garden Highway and Earhart drive is shut down while firefighters clean the area and the fire is extinguished.

Officials said the fire did not damage any of the nearby buildings and nobody was injured.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter