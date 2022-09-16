Inside Sacramento Fire Department's 'Girls Fire Camp'

The Girls Fire Camp is Saturday and Sunday and is designed for teenagers in grades nine through 12 at the Sacramento Fire Academy in McClellan Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Captain Sharon McIntyre Mazzone, leading the Sacramento Fire Department's "Girl's Fire Camp" is a full-circle moment.

"It grants that one wish that I have to pay it forward for all the women who have stood there and paved the way for me," Mazzone said.

Coming from a blue-collar family with a commitment to public service, Sharon says joining the fire service was a perfect fit for her.

"It's busy. It's hard work, but it's rewarding and it's something that every single day you are being of service to someone or something and it's an incredible experience and, honestly, the best job ever," Mazzone said.

She's hoping to pass on that love for service to a younger generation.

Campers will be introduced to firefighting skills like search and rescue, first-aid, CPR and hose and fire stream management. The camp is led by a team of professional women firefighters.

Through rigorous and hands-on exercises, campers will also learn leadership and participate in team-building activities.

"We escalate that degree of difficulty and challenge them to push their boundaries just a little bit further and get them climbing from ground ladders to a 105-foot aerial ladder," Mazzone said.

"When you see these girls, when they break through that door, their eyes just light up, and they're like, 'I really did it!' And you look at him go, 'Yes, you did and you could do a lot more.'"

Early registration at the event is recommended since space is limited. For information on how to register, click HERE.

