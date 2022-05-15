Sacramento fire crews respond to multiple spot fires Thursday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department officials said they believe multiple vegetation fires on Thursday night were intentionally set.
According to Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department, crews responded to multiple vegetation fires along Freeport Boulevard, near Florin and Meadowview Roads. The fires were quickly contained.
"These fires are believed to be intentionally set," Wade said.
In a tweet, the Sacramento Fire Department asked the public to report any suspicious activity.
